Dexterra Group (DXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$253.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.60 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE DXT opened at C$5.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.77 million, a PE ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.94.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.