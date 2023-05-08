DeversiFi Achieves Market Cap of $76.66 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $76.66 million and $2,961.69 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

