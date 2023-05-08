Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $235.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.28 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

