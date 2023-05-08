Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $11.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
Carvana Price Performance
NYSE CVNA traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $9.34. 4,620,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,390,547. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.83.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. RV Capital AG boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.2% during the third quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 709,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
