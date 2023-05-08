Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.75.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

WILYY remained flat at $21.63 on Monday. 96 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

