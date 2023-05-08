Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $20.83

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $22.26. Delek US shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 339,379 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Delek US Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Delek US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Delek US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

