Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.