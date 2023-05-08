DEI (DEI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,212.22

DEI (DEI) traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $25,212.22 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.00284797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012585 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

