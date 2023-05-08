DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.22

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $8,954.76 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00292515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012208 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

