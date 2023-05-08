DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $4.10 on Major Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00014318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $132.07 million and $664,139.41 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,227,852 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

