DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $1.47 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $243.40 million and $6.73 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00005241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

