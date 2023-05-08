Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $242.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,129 shares of company stock worth $2,728,070. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

