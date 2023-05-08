Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.04

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 9210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

