Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.04

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 9210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 1.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.41.
Daiwa House Industry Company Profile
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.
