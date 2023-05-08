CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.38. 230,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $165.18.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

