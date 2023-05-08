CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is LSV Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 195,583 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.42% of CVS Health worth $519,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.70. 1,558,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,991. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.