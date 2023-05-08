Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Down 6.6%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 126,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 780,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $561.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 566,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

