Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Down 3.8%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 239,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,234,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 642,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

