Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director Sells $789,198.00 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

