CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 4.8%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.78 and last traded at $128.38. Approximately 1,118,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,746,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

