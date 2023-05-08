Critical Review: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EverQuote and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 2 2 0 2.50 Match Group 0 7 18 0 2.72

EverQuote presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 174.44%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $61.57, indicating a potential upside of 89.55%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Match Group.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

EverQuote has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EverQuote and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $404.13 million 0.54 -$24.42 million ($0.77) -8.64 Match Group $3.19 billion 2.85 $361.95 million $1.05 30.93

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -6.04% -23.07% -14.98% Match Group 9.51% -116.87% 13.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats EverQuote on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.