Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 37.15%.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.38 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.85.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPG. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.