Crane (NYSE:CR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Crane Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CR opened at $71.73 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Crane

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crane by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at $755,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Crane by 6.5% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 122,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Crane by 57.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

