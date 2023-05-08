Cormark Lowers Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$2.20

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
SOT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.99.
Slate Office REIT Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$160.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.00.
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
