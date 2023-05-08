Coombe Bender & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,765 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned 0.17% of Landsea Homes worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Landsea Homes by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.86. 20,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,865. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $234.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $425.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.78 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSEA shares. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.