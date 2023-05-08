Coombe Bender & Co LLC Sells 4,825 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group makes up 2.0% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.19. 174,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.