Coombe Bender & Co LLC Sells 38,158 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,158 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned 0.08% of Hello Group worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Hello Group stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,809. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOMO. TheStreet raised Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.