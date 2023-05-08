Coombe Bender & Co LLC Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after acquiring an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.42. The company had a trading volume of 659,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,757. The stock has a market cap of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

