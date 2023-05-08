Coombe Bender & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.24. 242,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

