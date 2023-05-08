Coombe Bender & Co LLC Lowers Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up about 4.6% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.27. 321,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,677. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,825. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.