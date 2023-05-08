Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.4% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $75.95. 1,005,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

