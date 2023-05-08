Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.3% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $81,183,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,362,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,522,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

