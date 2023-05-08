Coombe Bender & Co LLC Buys Shares of 510 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after buying an additional 109,491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.63.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

