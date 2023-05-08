Contrasting Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) & Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) and Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Serco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Serco Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Serco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 0.19 -$6.54 million ($0.56) -0.88 Serco Group N/A N/A N/A $0.01 192.17

This table compares Logiq and Serco Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Serco Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Serco Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Logiq and Serco Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Serco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Serco Group beats Logiq on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Serco Group

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research. It operates through the following segments: UK and Europe, Americas, AsPac, Middle East, and Corporate. The UK and Europe segment offers frontline services to defense, health, and justice and immigration sectors delivered to the country’s government and devolved authorities. The Americas segment delivers services to U.S. federal and civilian agencies, selected state and municipal governments, and the Canadian government. The AsPac segment caters Asia Pacific region including Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The Middle East segment serves the defense, transport, and healthcare sectors in the Middle East region. The Corporate segment includes central and head office costs. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Hook, the United Kingdom.

