Contrasting Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -3.98% 0.23% 0.16% monday.com -26.37% -20.77% -13.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and monday.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $222.65 million 5.05 -$22.25 million ($0.12) -85.08 monday.com $519.03 million 9.89 -$136.87 million ($3.03) -38.37

Definitive Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Definitive Healthcare and monday.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 4 3 0 2.43 monday.com 0 1 14 0 2.93

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 51.11%. monday.com has a consensus price target of $174.94, suggesting a potential upside of 50.48%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than monday.com.

Summary

monday.com beats Definitive Healthcare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

