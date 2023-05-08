Contrasting CI&T (NYSE:CINT) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -101.21% -124.29% -72.63% CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $4.96 million 1.87 -$5.02 million ($1.25) -2.35 CI&T $423.72 million 1.18 $24.39 million $0.18 20.83

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 716.33%. CI&T has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 155.41%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than CI&T.

Summary

CI&T beats Blackboxstocks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

