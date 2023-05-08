Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
CSTM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellium by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,567,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 33.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Stock Up 2.8 %
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.