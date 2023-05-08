ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.4% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,728,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,746. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile



ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

