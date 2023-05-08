ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.7 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.