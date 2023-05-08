Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $698.46 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $698.46 million and approximately $151.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,516.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00281224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00552249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00066024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.92 or 0.00403110 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,789,642,779 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,789,466,563.7280955 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.27679136 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $110,259,108.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

