Concordium Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.28 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $53.28 million and approximately $515,426.57 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

