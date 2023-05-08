Comparing SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Transphorm has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and SemiLEDs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $24.05 million 8.42 -$10.23 million ($0.47) -7.26 SemiLEDs $7.05 million 1.39 -$2.74 million ($0.67) -2.99

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SemiLEDs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

64.2% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Transphorm and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transphorm presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -146.92% -72.87% -45.74% SemiLEDs -49.66% -97.64% -19.65%

Summary

Transphorm beats SemiLEDs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

