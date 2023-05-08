Comparing Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) & Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.44% -8.57% -3.64% Meta Platforms 18.27% 20.67% 14.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and Meta Platforms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.47 -$12.40 million ($0.13) -14.31 Meta Platforms $116.61 billion 5.13 $23.20 billion $8.06 28.97

Risk & Volatility

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Meta Platforms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alithya Group and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Meta Platforms 3 7 39 1 2.76

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 84.81%. Meta Platforms has a consensus price target of $243.74, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. Given Alithya Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Alithya Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc., engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. The RL segment includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004, and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

