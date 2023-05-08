Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $31.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

MGDDY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $16.19 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

