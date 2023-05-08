Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of TCFC opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $41.43.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 29.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

