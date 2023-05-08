Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $59.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 18.3 %

COIN opened at $58.24 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global



Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

