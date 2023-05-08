Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

FOF opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOF. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

