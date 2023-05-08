CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in CME Group by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.13 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.65.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

