City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.07. 77,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,100. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -216.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in City Office REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in City Office REIT by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

