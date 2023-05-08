Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

CSCO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,220,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

