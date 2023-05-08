Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

CQP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.84. 80,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,138. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

